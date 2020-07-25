You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SHAMOIL MIZRAHI On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mackenzie Health. Loving father and father-in-law of Sia and Mojdeh Mizrahi, Katrin Mizrahi, Sam and Michal Mizrahi, and Jan Mizrahi. Lovingly remembered by Ziba Mizrahi. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Yousef and Ehteram Mizrahi, the late Eliahou and Khanom Mizrahi, Ebrahim and Mina Mizrahi, Rosa Mizrahi and the late Nasser Khalili, the late Touran Mizrahi and the late Feizola Shalom, the late Iran Mizrahi and the late Abdola Shadan, Isaac Mizrahi, and Jacob Mizrahi. Devoted grandfather of Arya, Aaron, Eden, Ethan, Yasmin, and Ayla. Memorial donations may be made to The Shamoil Mizrahi Memorial Fund for the Heart and Stroke Foundation and for the Baycrest Foundation c/o The Benjamin Foundation, www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020
