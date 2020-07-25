|
SHANGARA SINGH CHAUDHARY April 4, 1933 - June 24, 2020 In loving memory of Shangara Singh Chaudhary, 87, a beloved husband and father we are saddened to announce his passing on June 24th, 2020 in Dasuya, Punjab, India. Chaudhary Sahib or Bauji, as he was lovingly remembered by family, was born in undivided India, Punjab in 1933 and emigrated to Canada in 1995. He was a beloved husband of Swaran Kaur for over 58 years, a proud father of Daljeet, Rajinder and Surinder, a loving grandfather to Aviral, Avneet, Tejal, Anahat, Yashraj, Yuvraj and Gurliv, and will be dearly missed by his daughter-in-law's Daljit, Neeru, and Arpinder. Chaudhary Sahib's work ethic along with his views on education was what he strived to pass on to his three sons and successfully did so. We will keep his memories, share his stories, and celebrate his life soon when the situation normalizes. We are forever thankful to his caregivers Rohit, Ashok, Usha, and many well-wishers who were close to him during his final days. The family has requested that donations can be made to William Osler Health System foundations in Chaudhary Sahib's memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020