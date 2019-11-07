|
SHARON ANN FRANCIS (née MacIntyre) On Monday, October 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers, Sharon Ann Francis passed away peacefully at her residence in Toronto, ON after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Sharon brought light and laughter to the world. She was ever optimistic and a true force of energy. Known for her bright smile and warmth, she had tremendous empathy for others and a unique ability to personally connect with people she met. Sharon lived an adventurous and joyful life with her soulmate and husband of 53 years, Dr. Robert (Bob) Francis. Sharon was born and raised in Sydney, NS with her large, very close-knit family and met Bob at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, NS while she was training to be a nurse. Sharon had a passion for helping others which she had the opportunity to do through a lifetime in the medical profession, as a nurse and partner to Bob as they founded Medcan together in 1987. Medcan focuses on preventative and exceptional patient care, and today, employs over 500 people and is one of the largest medical clinics in North America. Sharon's family was always at the heart of her universe. She was a loving daughter and sister, devoted mother of her two children, and adoring and proud grandmother to her six grandchildren. Coming together for frequent large family gatherings with her siblings, Sharon always brought fun and dance. Sharon is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband, Dr. Robert Francis, her children and their spouses Shaun (Stacy) and Ashli Paige (David Flueck), and grandchildren, R.J., William, Christopher, Elle, Brooke and John. She will be dearly missed by her siblings, Marcella MacPhail (Walter), Mary Cheryl Berry (Roderick), Angus MacIntyre (Mary Evelyn), her large extended family of in-laws, nieces and nephews, and her ever-loyal canine companion, MacDuff. Sharon is predeceased by her parents, John and Chris MacIntyre, and her infant sister, Maureen Dolores. A private service to honor Sharon was held in Toronto, ON last week. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in the near future. Sharon suffered from Alzheimer's disease; in 2017 Bob founded the Sharon Francis Institute for Regenerative Medicine (SFIRM), a charity that funds innovative research studies in regenerative medicine. Advances in science funded through SFIRM will be an enduring piece of Sharon's legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory can be made at www.sfirm.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019