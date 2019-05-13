|
SHARON CLAVIR On Saturday, May 11, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Clavir. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Robin Mirsky, and Laurie and the late David Balick. Loving daughter of the late Harry and Esther Hands. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Dr. Brian and Cynthia Hands. Adoring grandmother of Jonah, Hannah, Harrison, Monica, Monique, and Jesse. Loving aunt of Jeffrey, and Stuart and Desiree. At Holy Blossom Temple, 1950 Bathurst Street for service on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Blossom Temple Section at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 20 Lawnhurst Blvd. Memorial donations may be made to the Sharon Clavir Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324,www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2019