Sharon Willa COOKE

REV. SHARON WILLA COOKE June 7, 1933 - September 28, 2019 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sharon Willa Cooke. Native of Toronto, Sharon has lived for many years on Salt Spring Island, B.C. She was a nurse, psychologist, United Church minister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will be sorely missed by her husband, Barry, and their daughters, Shary (Daniel), Jen, (Bruce+) and Jill (Mike), as well as her grandchildren, Michael (Angie), Niko and Claire Savas. Celebration of Life to be held at Saltspring Island United Church Wednesday, October 30th. Condolences and further information: haywardsfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
