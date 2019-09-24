|
|
SHAWN DAVID PORTER Lost suddenly and too soon on September 18, 2019 at the age of 57. Cherished husband of Terri. Stepfather and intellectual sparring partner of Feryn (Pierce). Much loved son of Joyce and Don. Beloved big brother of Sarah (Travis). Shawn was so much to us - fierce legal advocate, champion of the forensic sciences, selfless mentor, devoted and unwavering friend, problem solver, trivia expert of esoteric topics - a modern day renaissance man. He was extraordinarily brilliant, in both book smarts and street smarts, and fiercely ethical. He had the seamless ability to connect with everyone he met with authenticity. As a self-proclaimed celebratory guy, Shawn was always up for anything: nail biting rides at the CNE, modern dance performances, baseball games (even in a rough season), and indoor skydiving. Shawn was passionate about the pursuit of the perfect cup of coffee. He was a connoisseur of the full spectrum of libations and culinary arts, but also enjoyed the simplicity of a good bacon sandwich. His travels took him from the rough and rustic north to the monasteries of Nepal to the finest inns and spas in Canada and beyond. He was kind and generous to all - including his furry friends - and despite being presented with numerous challenges along the way, he was always extremely grateful for what life provided him. He had a sharp wit and wonderful sense of humour, finding joy in every occasion. Shawn loved a broad range of music spanning KISS to Etta James to the lyrical stylings of the Swedish chef. He was a rock-climbing enthusiast, an NFL fan and a dedicated follower of Belichick and Brady. Of all his passions, he loved his gorgeous girl, Terri, the most. Shawn beamed with pride and happiness in Terri's presence and the eight years they spent together were the best of his too-short life. At Shawn's request, there will be no service. Details on a celebration of life to follow. In memory of Shawn, and in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Michael's Hospital or The Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Please also consider signing your organ donor card or registering at beadonor.ca. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019