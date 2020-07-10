You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheela TILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheela Mary TILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheela Mary TILSON Obituary
SHEELA MARY TILSON After her valiant fight against esophageal cancer, it is with heartfelt sadness that Sheela's siblings announce her passing. Sheela had support and outstanding care given to her by the entire professional teams at St. Joseph's Healthcare and Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton, and Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington where she passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. Born in Toronto on January 29,1942, Sheela was predeceased by her beloved parents, Greta (Bannon) Tilson (1984) and Desmond Townley-Tilson (1994). She was the dearly loved and respected sister of Shawn (Dale); Michael (Dinora); Deirdre (Neil MacGibbon); Pegeen (Doug Marshall). Sheela was also adored for her unconditional love and unwavering support by her nieces and nephews: Kelly, Drew; Meghan, Jeremy, Joshua, Jacob; Patrick; Callum, Griffen, Aidan, Conal; as well as her eight grand nieces and nephews. The family extends sincere gratitude to Dr. Tim and Tina Cuddy for the health care as well as their extraordinary compassionate and comforting counsel to Sheela over the years. In accordance with Sheela's wishes, cremation and interment attended by the immediate family was held on July 9, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Burlington. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington. If desired, Sheela requested that donations in her memory be directed to St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Foundation for 'Mental Health & Addiction Care' www.stjoesfoundation.ca. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 10 to July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -