SHEILA ADENEY (née Jarrett) April 12, 1931 - August 23, 2019 It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce that our beautiful mother Sheila passed August 23 at the age of 88. She is remembered with much love by her children, Brian Adeney (Janet) of Edmonton, Robin Adeney (Bert Pitzel) of Regina and Kim Adeney (Ken Davis) of Markham. Her greatest joy was being grandmother to Laura and David (Adrienne) Adeney; Abby (Andrew Woodward) and Emma Wilson, and Stuart (Jennifer Althouse), Ian (Shantel) and Heather Clark who knew her as Nanoo. Becoming great-grandmother to Rory Clark and Marcus Adeney was icing on the cake! She leaves a wonderful circle of friends and family and a rich, lasting legacy of love. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Elsie Jarrett, brother Merrick (Mary) Jarrett and loved as Aunt, Great Aunt and Great-Great Aunt Sheila by Linda, Stephen and Kate Jarrett and their families. A recent life miracle was connecting with her birth brothers George (Erika) and Ivan (Marita) Harris who welcomed her into their lives with open arms. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 16 at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street N., Markham, at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. Visit dixongarland.com for details. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mom's memory can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada or Alzheimer's Society. Join us in sending her off on wings of love.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019