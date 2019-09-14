|
|
SHEILA AUSTINWe are deeply saddened to announce the death of Sheila Austin (née Toban) in Toronto on September 10, 2019, at the age of 87, after a long life lived with generosity, empathy and respect for all people. Sheila was born in Vancouver, B.C. on August 11, 1932, the third of four daughters of Harry and Mona Toban. She earned a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of British Columbia and then an MSW from Boston University before returning to Vancouver to practise as a psychiatric social worker. She put her career aside to raise her three daughters, during which time she was an active volunteer, specializing in the development of school libraries. Later, she returned to social work, at Riverview and St. Vincent hospitals, making a difference in many lives. In 1980, Sheila realized what had been a dream since listening to Hawaii Calls on the radio as a child, and moved to Honolulu for a decade, where she became a student of Hawaiian culture and language, in addition to continuing her social work practice. Eventually, she moved back to Vancouver to be closer to her aging father, and was honoured with the Woman of Valour award in 1997 for her service to the Jewish community. Her later years saw the blossoming of her astounding talents as a chocolate maker and cake decorator; her birthday cakes for her precious grandchildren were works of art. Sheila was predeceased by her parents and her sisters Rosalie and Sandra. She leaves her sister Phyllis; her daughters Edie, Shari and Barbara (Trevor); her ex-husband Jack Austin; grandchildren Max, Annalisa, Gabriel and Isaac, Aaron and Sophie, and Daniel and Alexander; and many relatives and friends. Our deepest gratitude to caregivers Karen, Yemme and the team at the Baycrest palliative care ward. Funeral services were held in Toronto. Donations in Sheila's memory may be made to Kids Help Phone or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019