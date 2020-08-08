You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry Central Chapel
315 McLeod Street
Ottawa, ON K2P 1A2
(613) 233-1143
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila CASE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila CASE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila CASE Obituary
SHEILA WINTER McDOUGALL CASE March 29, 1927 - July 31, 2020 Born in Ottawa on March 29, 1927 and died in Ottawa July 31, 2020. In between, Sheila grew up in Red Lake, Ontario, attended Lisgar Collegiate in Ottawa and received a Bachelor of Commerce from Trinity College, University of Toronto in 1948. After graduation, she worked in Washington, D.C. and then moved to Rome, Italy where she lived for ten years. Returning to Canada with her four children, she lived in Ottawa briefly and then moved to Sault Ste. Marie where her fifth child was born. She became a gifted artist, exhibiting and selling work locally and across the country. It was during this time that she spent many happy years designing and building a small collection of cottages on Marlette Bay on Lake Superior. She eventually moved to Vancouver, B.C. and then back to Ottawa. In her art, she worked with fabric and wool; making hooked rugs, weavings, silk screens and, when her eyes became compromised, woodcarvings. Sheila is survived by her five children: Ian Anderson in Houston, TX, Alexandra Anderson in Toronto, Ann Anderson and George Case in Ottawa, and Fiona Anderson in Victoria, B.C and nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sheila's ashes will be buried in Red Lake, Ontario. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -