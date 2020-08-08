|
Born in Ottawa on March 29, 1927 and died in Ottawa July 31, 2020. In between, Sheila grew up in Red Lake, Ontario, attended Lisgar Collegiate in Ottawa and received a Bachelor of Commerce from Trinity College, University of Toronto in 1948. After graduation, she worked in Washington, D.C. and then moved to Rome, Italy where she lived for ten years. Returning to Canada with her four children, she lived in Ottawa briefly and then moved to Sault Ste. Marie where her fifth child was born. She became a gifted artist, exhibiting and selling work locally and across the country. It was during this time that she spent many happy years designing and building a small collection of cottages on Marlette Bay on Lake Superior. She eventually moved to Vancouver, B.C. and then back to Ottawa. In her art, she worked with fabric and wool; making hooked rugs, weavings, silk screens and, when her eyes became compromised, woodcarvings. Sheila is survived by her five children: Ian Anderson in Houston, TX, Alexandra Anderson in Toronto, Ann Anderson and George Case in Ottawa, and Fiona Anderson in Victoria, B.C and nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sheila's ashes will be buried in Red Lake, Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020