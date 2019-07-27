|
SHEILA CLAIRE SCOVELL nee Malley June 25, 1929 - July 12, 2019 At North York General Hospital, Toronto after a long and happy life. Sheila is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Kenna Claire, Elizabeth Rose and Bryan Andrew. She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane and husband Ken. Sheila will also be fondly remembered by her extended Malley and Scovell families and friends at The Claremont - the retirement home where she spent a number of happy years. Sheila will be remembered for always being stylishly dressed, her love of Coke (no ice), Wendy's chicken sandwiches (which the grandkids smuggled in to the hospital for her 90th) and trips to the Mandarin for family celebrations. Anyone who knew her knew of her pride in, and love for, her grandchildren, who spent many happy days with her during their childhood, enjoying her home in Brampton and hanging around their neighbourhood in Toronto. An avid supporter of their many activities, Sheila was always keen to hear about their successes and was so proud of their recent accomplishments - and there have been many to brag about; job successes, driver's licences and academic achievements. She also loved to hear the latest gossip - and her grandkids loved to tell her. Sheila's heart was so big that it also encompassed her daughter's friends, earning her the title of "favourite friend's mom," and included unflagging love and support for the friend who acted as guardian of the grandkids after her daughter's death. At Sheila's request, there will not be a service or reception; however her immediate family will definitely be going to the Mandarin in Brampton to raise a Coke (no ice) in her honour. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those who wish to remember Sheila to donate to the Immunotherapy Program at the Princess Margaret Hospital, a team who did so much to help her late daughter in her fight against cancer. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019