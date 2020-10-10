SHEILA COWAN 1918-2020 Sheila Meikle Cowan (nee Scott), died October 3, 2020 of natural causes in her 103rd year. Predeceased by parents (George Scott and Elsie Clark), sister Janice (Pennington), and loving husband of 66 years William Anderson (Bill) Cowan. Survived by family that meant so much to her, Sheila Ann (Paul), Scott (Lyn), Jeff (Jane), John (Catherine), grandchildren Paul (Alysia), Jamie, David (Laurence), Doug, David, Heather (Michael), Meghan (Dan), Kate (Michael), Beth, Liliane (Philippe), nine great-grandchildren, soon to be ten, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Brantford, Ontario on September 5, 1918, Sheila attended Brantford Collegiate Institute where she met Bill, and then University College at the University of Toronto, where she studied for her Honours degree in English Language and Literature. She and Bill were active in university life together, and were Vice President and President of University College's Class of '41. They married in 1942, after her brief career in retail fashion, which included time at the New York World's Fair as a model, and just prior to Bill's departure to England, where he served as an officer in the Royal Canadian Artillery. She raised Sheila Ann as a single mother when Bill was in England, then missing in action in Holland and later as a P.O.W., until the end of World War II. Upon Bill's recovery and return, and completion of his legal studies, they moved to Windsor, Ontario. There, in addition to raising the family, she became an active member of many community organizations, including the I.O.D.E, Y.M.C.A. (Board of Directors), The May Court Club (President) , and the Art Gallery of Windsor Volunteer Committee (President and co- editor of its popular "The Uncommon Cookbook, that is passed down through the generations). Sheila also served as a member of the Stratford Festival Board of Governors and the Essex County Conservation Authority Board of Directors. The latter two organizations were emblematic of her love of literature and nature, both of which she enjoyed at the family cottage on the wooded shore and Sunset Beach on Lake Huron near Goderich. Trips to the library, bridge, Scrabble, the daily cryptic crossword, and jigsaw puzzles occupied her time when she was not entertaining, visiting Stratford or engaged in active conversations on current matters. Upon Bill's retirement they moved to Toronto to be closer to their Toronto children, and she continued to be active in University College and Stratford Festival matters and current events, enjoying an equally fulfilling time with friends from their high school, university and Windsor days. They travelled widely: to China, the former Soviet Union, India, Thailand, Holland, among many places, and Scotland, as Sheila was a descendant of Sir Walter Scott. Her family thanks the staff and her friends associated with Russell Hill Residence in Toronto, where she was a " founding resident", for the friendship, care and comfort that they provided during her eleven years with them, Dr. Kirk Lyon for her geriatric care prior to his retirement, and the medical team and palliative care providers at the Toronto Western and then Baycrest Hospitals for the compassionate and quality services they provided during Sheila's final days, reflective of her wishes and values. A private cremation has taken place. Donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation, University College's The William and Sheila Cowan Scholarships in Humanities, or a charity of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store