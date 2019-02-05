You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila HAIMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila F. HAIMES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sheila F. HAIMES Obituary
SHEILA F. HAIMES On Monday, February 4, 2019, at Baycrest. Beloved sister and sister-in- law of Joseph and Doreen Haimes. Loving aunty of Sara and Nim Kizel, Norman and Mandy Haimes, and great- aunty of Aaron, David, Paige, and Devon. Lovingly remembered by her many cousins and friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Stashover Young Mens section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 11 Cedarsprings Grove, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875 or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries