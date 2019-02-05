|
SHEILA F. HAIMES On Monday, February 4, 2019, at Baycrest. Beloved sister and sister-in- law of Joseph and Doreen Haimes. Loving aunty of Sara and Nim Kizel, Norman and Mandy Haimes, and great- aunty of Aaron, David, Paige, and Devon. Lovingly remembered by her many cousins and friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the Stashover Young Mens section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 11 Cedarsprings Grove, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875 or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019