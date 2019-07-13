SHEILA FRANCES ROBERTSON September 10, 1931 - July 6, 2019 Sheila died peacefully at her cherished family home, 'The Knoll.' Beloved wife of Ronald Neil, daughter of Theodore 'Ted' and Marjorie Graham. She is lovingly remembered by her children, David (Kelly), Neil (Tricia), Sarah (Garth), Colin (Amy); and grandchildren, Kate, Ella, Nan, Molly, Cooper, Rosie, Jessica, Grey, and Tessa. She is survived by her brother, Donald Graham (Betty). Sheila was born and educated in Toronto and received her BA from Victoria College, University of Toronto. After her marriage to Ron in 1957, Sheila dedicated her life to her home and family where, with wit, wisdom and tolerance she raised her four children and then welcomed their spouses and the nine grandchildren who gave her such joy. Sheila's life was also greatly enriched by a variety of animals-dogs, cats, and horses-who were companions and friends. Her other great focus was the arts in which she pursued a life-long interest, especially through classes at the University of Toronto and work as a volunteer docent at the Art Gallery of Ontario. She conveyed to her children and all around her a great love for reading, music, and theatre. Sheila was fully engaged in her community in both Toronto, her Veritas and TSO friends; and in Inglewood where she was a member of the UCW, the Friends of Caledon Library, and the Inglewood Garden Club. She lived a life informed by a curiosity that took her and Ron-mostly travelling in style-to many places around the globe often with their dear friends Malcolm and Sheila. While much of her life was spent raising her family in Toronto, The Knoll was her true home, and she returned there to live full-time in retirement with Ron. In her final years, and after Ron's death in 2011, she received wonderful care from the many Personal Support Workers, especially Theresa Daubney, who enabled her to continue living with comfort at The Knoll. Family and friends will be received on July 21, 2019 from 12 Noon with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Inglewood United Church, 15673 McLaughlin Road, Inglewood with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Humanities Society: http://www.halifaxhumanitiessociety.ca/home . Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019