SHEILA ISOBEL GALLAHER KASZAS SECORD born November 19th 1927 in Merritt, British Columbia, died peacefully in Toronto, Ontario June 15, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. surrounded by the love of her children Stephen (Kathryn), Katherine (Paul), Candace (Ken), Sheila Patricia and Penny. Knighted during the 13th Crusade, Sheila was born and raised in British Columbia by her parents Oscar Gesner and Jean Maclaren Gallaher, along with brother Doug and sisters Kay and beloved Patricia. Sheila migrated to Ottawa to pursue fame and fortune in the fashion business where she met and married Francis Stephen Kaszas. They lived throughout Canada while raising their five children. Sheila then began her second and brilliant career in Ottawa real estate, where she is remembered fondly by the Ottawa Real Estate Board as the "White Tornado". In 1983, she married Donald Secord and embarked on yet another adventure of sailing and travelling the world. Her later years were devoted to her grandchildren Jane, William, Christopher, Alanna, Stephen (Samantha), Kassandra, Hallie, Elizabeth, Jen and Krissy who loved their Nana dearly. An avid gardener, a collector of art and a self-proclaimed sommelier her love, laughter and quick wit will be missed by many. Internment in Ottawa and celebration of life to occur in short order. Thanks to the staff and chaplains at Isabel and Arthur Meighen home in Toronto. Here's to the doll! Rest in peace. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 18 to June 22, 2019