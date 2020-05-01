|
SHEILA MAE SHAW (née Kent) August 10, 1931 - April 26, 2020 Sheila is survived by her devoted husband, John, with whom she shared 60 rich years. A loving mother and supporter of John (Susan), Barbara; proud grandmother of Carolyne, Jack Howes, and John R.; dear younger sister of George (predeceased), Douglas, and very fond of her many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Toronto to parents, Nita and Palmer Kent, where she attended Oriole Park School, Havergal College, and the University of Toronto. Friendship and volunteering were very important to Sheila throughout her life. She passionately contributed to various organizations from school yearbook committees, community associations, the Toronto Board of Health, political organizations and local campaigns. She had lifelong friendships shared through; nursing, curling, neighbours and cottagers. She will be remembered for her generous spirit and that great smile. Sheila was a proud graduate of the School of Nursing class of 5T5 U of T. She greatly enjoyed teaching with the Atkinson School of Nursing at the Toronto Western Hospital before devoting her life to her family and many volunteer and social pursuits. Sheila brought together her nursing classmates for yearly reunions and spearheaded the creation of a bursary for nursing students. Camp Tanamakoon is where Sheila came to delight in the outdoor life during her summers as a camper, counsellor and Camp Nurse. She often shared stories and sang the songs that were part of lively camp traditions. She had a love of cottage life in Muskoka where she spent her summers with family and a close circle of friends. Sheila also loved to travel; meeting the love of her life on board the Empress of France while crossing the Atlantic in 1955. She particularly enjoyed visiting London on her way to other locales in Europe, the Caribbean, and destinations in the US. In her later life, Sheila was a resident at Thompson House and Isabelle and Arthur Meighen Manor where she died peacefully after a slow decline. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the many staff members who supported her, both in Toronto and during her cottage visits. Following cremation, a private family service will take place, with a Celebration of Life to follow when larger gatherings are permitted. Meanwhile, if you feel so moved, a donation to the Faculty of Nursing Class of 1955 Award (OTSS) donate.utoronto.ca/nursing or Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 1 to May 5, 2020