SHEILA MYFANWY ELLIS July 7, 1933 - April 7, 2020 Sheila Myfanwy Ellis of Toronto, passed away peacefully of natural causes. Mother, teacher, intellectual, feminist she set a high bar. Sheila leaves behind her daughters Heather (Paul), Laurie (Sue), Katherine and Janet. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Eleanor (Keith), Alice (Mads), James (Shannon), Alexander, Thomas and by great granddaughters Maddy and Senna. As matriarch of a family of pet lovers, she also leaves behind many dear animals loved by all. While raising her younger daughters, Sheila not only had a long career as a Toronto School Board teacher/consultant for children with intellectual disabilities, she also completed her BA/B.Ed. and M.Ed. in the evenings and on weekends. Sheila always wanted for those around her to be happy. She felt a deep pride in the achievements of her daughters and grandchildren, knowing from experience the value and hard work of rising to a challenge. Sheila loved her family, friends, music, literature, theatre, movies and especially Christmas. Inside the occasionally fragile exterior was a spine of steel, an exacting mind and a kind and generous spirit. "Atta girl, Sheels, we love you and will miss you!" "The Four" wish to thank Laura Soch of Optimal Retirement Care and the staff of Chartwell - Grenadier Residence for their kind and tender care of our mother over the last few months. To celebrate Sheila and recognize her passion for aiding children with special needs, please donate to: Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation at Hollandbloorview.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
