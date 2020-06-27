You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Blessed Trinity Parish
3220 Bayview Ave
North York, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Rae DAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Rae DAY Obituary
SHEILA RAE DAY (nee Casey) June 13, 1958 - June 23, 2020 Sheila Rae Day passed peacefully with family by her side on June 23, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Sheila will be deeply missed by her partner Paul Crammond and her children James (Danielle), Lisa (Daniel) and Emily (David). She was the cherished sister of Tim (Paget), and beloved Aunt to Hannah, Ethan, Samantha, Margaret, and Nathaniel. She was predeceased by her parents James Casey and Margaret Casey (nee Kennedy). Sheila was born in Ottawa and moved many times as a child across Ontario and Quebec as a result of her father's service in the RCAF. She graduated from Laurentian University, before moving to Toronto to pursue a successful career as a Chartered Accountant. Sheila was an enthusiastic cottager from a young age, spending time at her grandparent's cottage on Crow Lake with her many cousins, and continued to cottage for several decades in Muskoka, enjoying time with many friends. Sheila loved to travel and treasured her visits to Naples, Florida, where she loved to walk on the beach with her partner Paul. She loved to read and was an avid book club member, and drew great joy more recently golfing and curling with her friends. Known for her quiet intelligence, independence, gentleness and grace, she will be remembered as a loving mother, dedicated friend, and fantastic baker. Sheila will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at Blessed Trinity Parish 3220 Bayview Ave, North York on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Sheila's memory to the or the Terry Fox Foundation. Condolences can be left at the R.S. Kane Website.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -