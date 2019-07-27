|
|
SHEILA SCHAAP 1929 - 2019 Peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 after a wonderful life filled with love and laughter. Loving wife of the late Dirk Schaap for 65 years, and dear mother and mother-in-law of Ken (predeceased in 2014) and Maggs, Don and PJ, Paul and Genie, and Cathy and Tim. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Matt, Jason, Chase, Derek, Krista, Colin, Hilary, Sarah and Doug. The family will gather at their Georgian Bay cottage at a later date to celebrate the wonderful memories she left behind. Her zest for life, her amazing story-telling, and positive and never-say-never attitude will be profoundly missed. Memorial donations may be made to the Richmond Hospital Foundation, 7000 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC V6X 1A2.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019