Irvine Funeral Home and Chapel
4 James Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1J9
(613) 342-2828
SHEILA SHANKS (née Smith) Long-time Brockville resident - originally from Orkney, Scotland - died unexpectedly on December 29, 2019 at the age of 93 just hours after being admitted to Brockville General Hospital. Mrs. Shanks was predeceased by her husband, Dr. John Shanks in 2005, and survived by her five children, Susan (Tony), Charles (Linda), Alistair (Rhonda), Gavin (Heather), and Duncan (Sue); as well as her twelve grandchildren, Sandro, Emilie, Alexandre, Marc, Harlan, Evan, Owen, Bridget, Kirsti, Emma, Nicole, and Allison. She often said the thing of which she is the proudest is her family. Mrs. Shanks was fiercely independent and sharp-witted right to the end. She died saying 'her life had been blessed and it was time to go.' Her body rests at the Irvine Funeral Home in Brockville where it will be cremated. The funeral, to be held in St. Lawrence Anglican Church, Brockville has been postponed until a future date when one family member is healthy enough to travel. For condolences, please visit the website of The Irvine Funeral Home at www.irvinememorial.com. If you wish to be informed directly when the funeral date is fixed, send a request to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute www.ottawaheart.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020
