SHELAGH ELIZABETH WALSH Shelagh died on February 4, 2020. Aged 70. She leaves her beloved husband, John Lyon, her sister and brothers and all of her dear friends. During her later life, she showed strength, courage and determination as she worked hard to regain her independence after succumbing to the paralyzingly effects of the West Nile Virus. Her success was due to the continuing support of John, her devoted friends and excellent team of physical therapists and many health care providers. A celebration of Shelagh's life will take place at: The Roy Pub, 894 Queen Street East on a date to be announced. Remembrances may be donated to: Kristin Mussleman Research Fund Toronto Rehab Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020