Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Funeral Centre
375 Mt. Pleasant Rd
Toronto, ON
SHELAH LAVALLIN KENT (Puxley) Shelah Kent died November 20, 2019 at age 90 in Kemptville, Ont., after a long struggle with congestive heart failure. Mum, or Granny to her four adoring granddaughters and their friends, was a well-read force of nature and positive energy. She loved the flow of banter at family gatherings and enjoyed words in all forms -- puzzles, friendly political debate, or mispronounced on the CBC. She cheerfully created "perfectly dreadful" meals that never were, and called a succession of Conservative politicians Toad One and Toad Two. Shelah (her own idiosyncratic spelling) was born in Kénogami, in Quebec's Lac St. Jean region. She, twin sister Ann, and brother Simon grew up in Hudson Heights, Que., with parents Robert and Betty Puxley (LLoyd). A decade after Mum married Colin Kent in 1953, the family moved to Toronto, continuing west to Calgary in 1975. Last September, she returned East to live in a retirement home with Ann (Hurd). Her wit, generosity, and kindness are sorely missed by Ann, sons David (Wendy Shaw) and Gordon (Rita Feutl), granddaughters Maggie Kent, Nathalie Kent, Emma Kent and Sarah Feutl, sister-in-law Eleanor Puxley, extended family, and friends. Predeceased by Colin and Simon. A visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. December 14th at Mt. Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019
