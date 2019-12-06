You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Eden Brook Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
24223 Township Road 242
Calgary, AB T3Z 3K2
(403) 240-4032
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Eden Brook Funeral Home
24223 Township Road 242
Calgary, AB
View Map
Shelley Anne HILDERMAN


1972 - 2019
Shelley Anne HILDERMAN Obituary
SHELLEY ANNE HILDERMAN (nee Harrison) August 11, 1972 - December 3, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Shelley in Calgary surrounded by her loving family. She will be forever remembered by her husband, Greg; children, Madison, Harrison, and William; her stepchildren, Jon (Courtney), Kate (Nate) Cotten, and Jordan (Brooke); her step-grandchildren, Atticus and Ella Cotten; her parents, Sandy and Bob Harrison; siblings, Sheryl (Marc) Guay, Kristen and Jeffrey; and extended family and friends. Shelley was the creator and founder of Will For Riding Foundation, servicing special needs children and finding creative outlets for their energies in an equestrian environment. This foundation was dearly loved by the disabled community in Calgary and especially the The Calgary Cerebral Palsy Association and Pacekids, both organizations of which she was active in. Shelley's dedicated drive and generosity were well known in both the disabled and equestrian societies in Calgary. A Celebration of Shelley's Life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Eden Brook Funeral Home (corner of 17th Avenue SW and Lower Springbank Road). Donations may be made in Shelley's name to www.calgarycp.org or www.pacekids.ca. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.edenbrookcemetery.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019
