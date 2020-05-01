|
SHIELA STANWAY Passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Beloved companion of Louis Landow.Loving mother of Jan Silverman, and Harris Silverman. Dear sister of the late Lyle Stanway. Loved dearly by her family in New Jersey: Margot and Larry Freedman, Cy and Stella Stanway, and their families, and Sandra Stanway in Alberta. Shiela will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her. Family Service washeld on Thursday, April 30, 2020, atHoly Blossom Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (416) 946- 6560.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 1 to May 5, 2020