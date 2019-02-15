SHIRLEY ROSSY (nee Assad) 1936-2019 Passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Edmund P. Rossy (2007). She was elegant, deeply caring and devoted mother to Carol (Peter), Alan (Roula), and Joanne. Proud grandmother to Stephanie (Omari), Patrick (Virginie), Christopher, William and Daniel Malouf; Michelle, William and Christopher Rossy; Philip and Eric Tabah. Great-grandmother to Michael. Sister to Josephine Aziz (late Albert) of London, Ontario. Sister-in-law to Edward (late Gladys) and Raymond Rossy. Predeceased by her sisters-in-law and brothers-in law: Theo (Jay), Walter (Alexandra), Fred (Ramsa), George (Diana), Georgette (Emile Chacra), Michael (Celia) Rossy and Agnes Khoury. She leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. Born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario on May 2, 1936. Mom was amazingly resilient as she fought very hard for close to 5 years of illness. She was a truly exceptional lady who emanated kindness and lived her life with integrity, humility and grace. Her proudest accomplishment was her family. She loved her children and grandchildren and adored spending time with them. She was President of the Saint George Orthodox Church of Montreal's Choir from 1990-92. She very much enjoyed going to Sunday morning Liturgy and to sing in the Choir. Her spirit and smile were always welcoming to the many new members that became her lifelong friends. Her participation in the Choir and her work with the Church were tireless. Her passion for travelling took her and Dad to many countries around the world where she enjoyed the sights, the music and the diverse cultures. She loved gardening at home and devoted much of her time to making everything look just right. Mom's life was fueled by her faith in God, her family, her friendships and the many wonderful people who were part of her journey. Our family extends heartfelt thanks and deepest gratitude for the exemplary care, kindness and compassion from the wonderful team in the ICU and CD7 at the Jewish General Hospital, the JGH Foundation and Larry Sidel. Special thanks to Dr. Michel de Marchie for his ever present dedication and excellent work beyond anyone's immediate call of duty. Thank you to Dr. Jed Lipes for his work and guidance. Much love and appreciation to Dr. Paul Rossy. We thank Anastasia for her extraordinary care and commitment to our Mother for over 4 years. Thank you to caregivers Hilda, Lavern and Sylvestia who genuinely assisted and comforted Mom. Many thanks to Paul Jabara, Saint George Church's Choir Director, for the organization of musicians and the selection of music for our Mother's upcoming tribute. Finally, to Very Reverend Dr. Joseph F. Purpura, St. George Church's Pastor, for his many visits and prayers. We have been blessed by the presence of you all. Visitations and Funeral to be held at Saint George Orthodox Church of Montreal, 575 Jean-Talon Street East, Montreal, Quebec H2R 1T8. Visitations on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Funeral to be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11a.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2019