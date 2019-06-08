You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SHIRLEY AGNES MARSDEN (nee Darby) December 14, 1927 - May 30, 2019 Peacefully in her 92nd year, after a long life well lived. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank (1993); and will be lovingly remembered by her children, Pamela (Michael), Paul (Linda) Geoffrey, Hilary (Michael); and her four adored grandchildren, Leah, Benjamin, Samantha and Charlotte. An ardent believer in the power of volunteerism, throughout her life, Mom gave freely of her time to The Junior League of Toronto, The Big Sisters Association/ Youthlink, the AGO, and amateur sport. An independent spirit, she spent her later years travelling destinations across North America and Europe. To mark the occasion of her 80th birthday she embarked on a sixty day cruise around South America. Mom loved a good game of bridge, knitting for her family, live theatre, and the symphony. She was devoted to lifelong learning, as a member of multiple book clubs and an attendant of the University of Toronto Lifelong Learning Program. Of her much-quoted sayings, her favourite was, 'yesterday's history, tomorrow's a mystery, today's a gift.' At mom's request a private family celebration will take place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to two causes important to mom: Doctors Without Borders and Girl Guides of Canada.
