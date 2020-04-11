|
SHIRLEY ANN ELIZABETH HOLMES It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Shirley Ann Holmes (nee McFee) in her 81st year on Friday, April 3, 2020. Shirley Ann passed peacefully at home with her children by her side after facing cancer with courage. Loving wife of 48 years of the late Allan Holmes. Beloved mother of Cindy (Anne Fleming) of Victoria and Brent (Debbie Molloy) of Calgary. Proud, loving and cherished Nana of Kaden, Alex and Zach. Dear sister of Pat McFee (Dave Pomerantz) and Allan McFee (Kathy). Fondly remembered by in-laws, cousins, many nieces and nephews and a very wide circle of dear friends. Her family and her community are stronger because of her. Shirley Ann was born to Margaret and Wilbert McFee in Hillsburgh and attended Orangeville District High School where she met her future husband, Allan, and received awards in agriculture and home economics. Her teacher encouraged her to study home economics and she graduated with a BHSc from Macdonald Institute, University of Guelph in 1962. She had a long and successful career as a professional home economist working as a food consultant, food stylist, recipe and product developer, cooking school instructor, and cookbook author. Shirley Ann was a dedicated volunteer with the Mac '62 Alumni Association, and was an active member of the Canadian, Ontario and Toronto Home Economics Associations and Cuisine Canada. She received the Sally Henry Memorial Award from OHEA for showing a great enthusiasm for life, diverse interests, and sharing her knowledge and love of food with others. Shirley Ann and Allan supported each other wholeheartedly in their careers and drew on each other's strengths. Shirley Ann will be remembered for her love of family, cooking and baking, gourmet food and wine, international travel, bridge and euchre, hiking, cross-country skiing, dancing, entertaining and planning parties, making new friends and bringing people together in community. She was a member of Harcourt United Church, Probus, the Canadian Federation of University Women Guelph, as well as Red Hat, movie, bridge, meditation, and hiking groups. She was a great neighbour and loved her Maple St. and River Mill friends. She was a bright light in the world who touched others with her caring, optimistic, generous, and courageous spirit. A special thanks to all who provided support to Shirley Ann over the last few months, especially her friends Marg Howard, Jeanne Forsythe, Mimi Hamilton, and Tanya MacLaurin, her sister Pat McFee, and nurses and doctors including Dr. Janet Nairn, Dr. Carrie Shafir, Victoria Coates and staff of Nurse Next Door, and Bayshore Health Care and Guelph General Hospital. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shirley Ann Holmes Scholarship at the University of Guelph which will be used to establish an annual award for students studying in food and nutrition. We will negotiate the specific terms of the award later, and will look for a deserving student who shares similar passions and values to Shirley. If you need assistance, please contact Kourtney Parker at [email protected] Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a celebration of Shirley Ann's life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020