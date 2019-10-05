You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SHIRLEY ANN HAWKINS On September 25, 2019 Shirley Ann Hawkins, our 'wise communicator', left this world surrounded by her devoted children and beloved sister, after a five-year battle with cancer. Born on January 28, 1946 to John and Jean (née Milburn) Hawkins, Shirley's life was defined and enriched by the connections she made with those around her. Shirley enjoyed a long and varied career as a leader in consumer communications and advocacy, culminating in her role as Director of Stakeholder and Government Relations at the Health Council of Canada, where she worked tirelessly to advocate for improved healthcare in remote and indigenous communities. Shirley was not shy. She was always quick to share an opinion, a piece of advice, and a laugh, often over a beautiful meal and a bottle of wine. She lived her life with empathy, humour and confidence. She loved travel and music and above all, sharing those passions with her friends and family. Shirley is survived and cherished by her children, Julia (Tom) and Ben (Sam) Church; her adoring grandson Freddy; her sister Sue Findlay, nephews Pete and John, and their families; and her former husband Geoffrey Church and his wife Dr. Gail Darling. Special thanks go to Dr. Oza and his team at Princess Margaret Hospital, and to Shirl's team of caregivers, including Connie and "dear Jo" who was there until the end. Her family are eternally grateful to the staff at Toronto Grace Hospital who cared for Shirley in her final months and allowed her to make connections until the day she died. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Eglinton St. Georges Church on Friday, October 25th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Palliative Care Unit of the Salvation Army Toronto Grace Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
