SHIRLEY ANNE STOODLEY (née Renwick) Passed away peacefully at Dufferin Oaks Home For Senior Citizens on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Dale Stoodley for over 60 years. Dear mother of Brian (Janice) and Laura (Steve) Wynne. Cherished grandmother of Valerie and Andy. Loving sister of Marion (John) Lompart and predeceased by Lenore (Al) Rabjohn. Shirley will also be greatly missed by her extended family and friends. Shirley was always kind and positive to everyone, she was dedicated to her family and her work and living a positive life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Canadian Cancer Society
