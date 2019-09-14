|
|
SHIRLEY ANNE TAIT 1930 - 2019 Shirley Anne (Flemington) Tait died on August 30 as she had hoped she could, peacefully and at home in the care of the children who loved her, almost a year after she'd decided to accept palliative care. She remained gracious, patient, supportive and good fun throughout. Shirl was married for nearly 67 years to Don Tait, who died this January as he helped care for her in their apartment. They were the devoted parents of Karen, David (Darlene Gunther) and Richard (Suzanne Bullock), grandparents of Sean and Ally Crighton (Karen, Iain Crighton parents), and great- grandparents of Rose- Harmony, born to Ally this July 1st. Shirl's dear brother Peter Flemington (Jean) lives in Toronto, and her sister-in- law Patricia (Bob MacDonald, deceased) lives in Dartmouth, N.S. Her many nieces, nephews and cousins remained so important to Shirl, and made her feel loved in return. Shirley Flemington was raised in Toronto, born there to Carl and Jessie (Jamer) Flemington, who'd come from New Brunswick. She attended Forest Hill Collegiate and St. Columba United Church. Shirl was close to her many uncles, aunts and cousins, and a lifelong sadness was the loss of her uncle Allen Flemington, killed in action with the RCAF in April 1943. Shirl enrolled in Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., in 1947, played varsity basketball in her first two years, and was elected secretary and then president of the Women's Council in her final two. Her senior yearbook cites 'her calm efficiency, gay personality and friendly charm' - plus 'excellent marks." Shirl returned early to campus in the fall of 1950 to prepare a welcome for arriving 'Freshettes' and just as she was leaving a dining hall, in came an acquaintance who'd also returned early: Don Tait of Dartmouth, N.S., who'd come back for an extra year to add a B.Ed. to his BA. Don loved recounting how in that moment he simply thought, 'There she is.' They graduated together in 1951. Don warned Shirl his school teacher's pay would be paltry, and it meant the world to him she'd replied, 'What difference would it make if we have to live in a tent?' Don decided the navy offered better prospects, and they wed in Toronto in August 1952. Shirl moved her navy family through seven postings and 12 homes, including in England. Karen was born at Annapolis Royal, N.S.; David in Victoria, B.C.; and Richard back in Dartmouth, N.S. Don left the navy in 1974 in Ottawa for Revenue Canada Taxation and retired in 1983. Their best times after that included trips to Scotland and quiet Augusts at the cottage. Shirl's main joys were time with her children and grandchildren, volunteer work with literacy, tai chi and book club with dear friend Marilyn Sylvester, and just being with her dearest friend, Don. They were good, quiet, kind people who were a world of their own but always welcoming, and now they are together again and for always. The family is deeply grateful to the Champlain LHIN and Carefor, whose skilled and kind staff made Shirl's choice possible. No service at Shirl and Don's request. A joint interment will be at Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa this fall. In lieu of flowers, their family encourages donations to wherever they may help others.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019