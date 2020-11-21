SHIRLEY CATHERINE GUNN At McCormick Home, London, Ontario on November 13, 2020, in her 92nd year. The loving wife of David MacKenzie Gunn (deceased March 29, 2010), she is fondly remembered by her children, David Andrew Gunn (Kate) of Edmonton, Holly Louise Gunn of London, and John Oliver Gunn (Nancy) of Mississauga. Loving grandmother of Hana Gunn and David P. Gunn. She will be missed by nieces, Cathy Lee, Lucinda and Colleen Moore, Helen Munce, Sharon Gunn, and nephew, Taylor Moore. Shirley was born December 21, 1928 to London architect Oliver Roy and Shirley Ilma Moore. A former operating room Head Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, she married and continued her career as a passionate volunteer for the May Court and the University Hospital. She was predeceased by her brother, George Taylor Moore (Buddy). The family would like to thank Medical Priorities for five years of compassionate care, and the University Hospital of London and McCormick Home for their kindnesses. Private arrangements in care of Harris Funeral Home. In consideration of the pandemic, a celebration of life will occur in the future. Cremation has taken place with interment at the Woodland Cemetery. Shirley loved animals and was deeply committed to hospital volunteer work. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society
, or the University Hospital. www.harrisfuneralhome.ca/