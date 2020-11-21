You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Shirley Catherine GUNN
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRLEY CATHERINE GUNN At McCormick Home, London, Ontario on November 13, 2020, in her 92nd year. The loving wife of David MacKenzie Gunn (deceased March 29, 2010), she is fondly remembered by her children, David Andrew Gunn (Kate) of Edmonton, Holly Louise Gunn of London, and John Oliver Gunn (Nancy) of Mississauga. Loving grandmother of Hana Gunn and David P. Gunn. She will be missed by nieces, Cathy Lee, Lucinda and Colleen Moore, Helen Munce, Sharon Gunn, and nephew, Taylor Moore. Shirley was born December 21, 1928 to London architect Oliver Roy and Shirley Ilma Moore. A former operating room Head Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, she married and continued her career as a passionate volunteer for the May Court and the University Hospital. She was predeceased by her brother, George Taylor Moore (Buddy). The family would like to thank Medical Priorities for five years of compassionate care, and the University Hospital of London and McCormick Home for their kindnesses. Private arrangements in care of Harris Funeral Home. In consideration of the pandemic, a celebration of life will occur in the future. Cremation has taken place with interment at the Woodland Cemetery. Shirley loved animals and was deeply committed to hospital volunteer work. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society, or the University Hospital. www.harrisfuneralhome.ca/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved