You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Diane HENDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Diane HENDERSON Obituary
SHIRLEY DIANE HENDERSON (nee Stott) August 25, 1935 - December 5, 2019 Diane died peacefully in Sunnybrook Hospital. Predeceased by her husband, Stanley and brother, Jim; survived by daughter, Kate and sister, Beverly. Diane was for many years the Chief Librarian of the Faculty of Library and Information Science Library at the University of Toronto. In her later years, she dedicated her time to volunteering with the Royal Ontario Museum, Ontario Field Ornithologists and Retired Academics and Librarians of the University of Toronto. Diane was an intensely independent person, an indefatigable traveller, a keen theatre-goer, an opera buff and an enthusiastic gardener. She was passionate about libraries and books. Thanks to the staff of Cedarhurst Dementia Care Home. Donations may be made to the Toronto Public Library Foundation and the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -