SHIRLEY DIANE HENDERSON (nee Stott) August 25, 1935 - December 5, 2019 Diane died peacefully in Sunnybrook Hospital. Predeceased by her husband, Stanley and brother, Jim; survived by daughter, Kate and sister, Beverly. Diane was for many years the Chief Librarian of the Faculty of Library and Information Science Library at the University of Toronto. In her later years, she dedicated her time to volunteering with the Royal Ontario Museum, Ontario Field Ornithologists and Retired Academics and Librarians of the University of Toronto. Diane was an intensely independent person, an indefatigable traveller, a keen theatre-goer, an opera buff and an enthusiastic gardener. She was passionate about libraries and books. Thanks to the staff of Cedarhurst Dementia Care Home. Donations may be made to the Toronto Public Library Foundation and the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019