You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley MADGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Dyson MADGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Dyson MADGE Obituary
SHIRLEY DYSON MADGE (née Fairless) It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Shirley on Monday, March 30, 2020 at age 85. Predeceased in 2009 by her beloved husband Derek, she is survived by her younger brother Brian Fairless, and her loving daughters, Karen (Claude Chartier) and Angela (Philip Hamill). Shirley was a registered nurse who immigrated from England in 1967. She had a long career in Canada as a RN in various nursing homes, hospitals and finally as a nurse/manager at Digital Equipment/Compaq in Kanata where she found her calling and became friends with and also helped many people. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Garry J Armstrong, and Dr. Marc Steeves and the nurses at the Montfort Hospital. A very special thank you to Elgeta Miller who brought many songs and smiles to Shirley. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, there is no service at this time. There will be a celebration of life when possible. If you would like to be informed of the date, please email us at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 20 Eglington Ave W. 16th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M4R 1K8 or the Garry J. Armstrong Home, 200 Island Lodge Road, Ottawa, ON K1N 5M2.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -