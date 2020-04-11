|
|
SHIRLEY DYSON MADGE (née Fairless) It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Shirley on Monday, March 30, 2020 at age 85. Predeceased in 2009 by her beloved husband Derek, she is survived by her younger brother Brian Fairless, and her loving daughters, Karen (Claude Chartier) and Angela (Philip Hamill). Shirley was a registered nurse who immigrated from England in 1967. She had a long career in Canada as a RN in various nursing homes, hospitals and finally as a nurse/manager at Digital Equipment/Compaq in Kanata where she found her calling and became friends with and also helped many people. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Garry J Armstrong, and Dr. Marc Steeves and the nurses at the Montfort Hospital. A very special thank you to Elgeta Miller who brought many songs and smiles to Shirley. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, there is no service at this time. There will be a celebration of life when possible. If you would like to be informed of the date, please email us at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 20 Eglington Ave W. 16th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M4R 1K8 or the Garry J. Armstrong Home, 200 Island Lodge Road, Ottawa, ON K1N 5M2.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020