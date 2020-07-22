|
|
SHIRLEY EILEEN QUA WILLIAMS Shirley Eileen Qua Williams, born March 7, 1921 of St. George, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 16th July, 2020 surrounded by family near and far. Predeceased by her father and mother, Robert and Marjorie Qua and her sister Molly. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 60 years, Ted and their children, Ted and his wife Jessica, Carly and her partner Thomas, Gary and his wife Dawn and grandchildren Paul, Quinn and Robert. Born in Toronto, Shirley was a graduate of the University of Toronto obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in 1942. She spent two years in England after the war with the Canadian Red Cross at the East Grinstead burn unit. This is where ground-breaking work was done by Sir Archibald McIndoe with the Guinea Pig Club a famous patient support group. She was active in the Women's Institute, worked as a lunch mother and was a founding member of the Save our School committee in St. George. She also worked as the St. George correspondent for the Ayr News for many years. After retirement, Shirley enjoyed playing bridge weekly and travelling to Europe, the U.S. and Canada with her husband Ted. Shirley was well loved and respected for her interest, wisdom, sense of humour and wonderful smile. She loved books and the Toronto Blue Jays but also much more. She was a friend and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. As wished by Shirley, cremation has already taken place. A celebration of life will take place later when everyone can be together. Those who wish to honour her may donate to the Brant Community Healthcare System BCHS. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or by contacting WM. KIPP 519 442 3061.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 22 to July 26, 2020