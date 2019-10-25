|
SHIRLEY ELIZABETH JONES (nee Cameron) January 9, 1923 - October 2, 2019 Shirley passed away quietly at Matthews House Hospice. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah and Wendy/Michael. Also her grandchildren, Ashley/Chuck and Cody/Taylor and her niece, Jill/Don. Shirley's husband, Evan, passed away several years ago. Shirley was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was always there with a kind word and sound advice. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local humane society or Matthews House hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019