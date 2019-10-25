You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Shirley Elizabeth JONES

SHIRLEY ELIZABETH JONES (nee Cameron) January 9, 1923 - October 2, 2019 Shirley passed away quietly at Matthews House Hospice. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah and Wendy/Michael. Also her grandchildren, Ashley/Chuck and Cody/Taylor and her niece, Jill/Don. Shirley's husband, Evan, passed away several years ago. Shirley was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was always there with a kind word and sound advice. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local humane society or Matthews House hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
