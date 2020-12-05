You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Shirley Elizabeth ROBINSON
{ "" }
SHIRLEY ELIZABETH ROBINSON July 7, 1931 - November 24, 2020 Shirley Robinson, born July 7, 1931 in Toronto, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the age of 89. She is survived by her children Jennifer (Blair), David (Johnette), Brian (Jackie), 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Shirley devoted her life to creating quality care and education for young children. As a graduate of the University of Toronto with a Primary Specialist degree, she went on to teach kindergarten and in 1980 founded Childlife Preschool at St. John's Anglican church York Mills. In 1985, Shirley and husband Doug opened their first U.S. location in Florida adding two more childcare centres over the following years. Shirley loved to spend summers at the cottage in Haliburton and cherished having all the grandchildren visit and experience life on the lake. She was also an active member of the St John's church women's group for much of her adult life and developed many lifelong friends. Shirley will be buried at St. John's church at a future date alongside her beloved husband Doug and daughter Brenda.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
