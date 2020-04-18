|
|
SHIRLEY EVANS CLARKE Born Shirley Kingston Evans in Toronto on March 3, 1926, to Walter Evans and Lorna Beatrice Kingston. Died on April 6, 2020, at her Guelph residence after a short illness. Beloved mother of Judy Clarke of Guelph and Paul Clarke (Linda Ryan) of Ottawa. Proud grandmother of Kyle (Asha), Leigha (Mark), Ian, and Shannon, and great-grandmother of James and Elina. Dear sister of the late Donald Evans (Pat) of Stratford, ON, and the late Douglas Evans (Maureen) of Delray Beach, FL. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband of 52 years, James H. Clarke, Q.C., in 2009. Shirley graduated from Jarvis Collegiate and was on staff at the US Consulate in Toronto prior to her marriage. She devoted her time to organizations and causes such as the IODE, Thornhill Newcomers, and Meals on Wheels. She had long affiliations with Rosedale United Church and Thornhill United Church, at which she volunteered for many years with the local clothing centre. Golf and tennis were her sporting passions, which were played to the max while a member of Thornhill G&CC. Very sociable, Shirley had a great memory for names and made friends wherever she went. Thanks go to Dr. Trudy McLean and the staff of The Village of Arbour Trails for their stellar care since she relocated to Guelph in 2014. Private cremation has taken place. In view of the current pandemic situation, a service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in Guelph at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Red Cross, Covenant House, or the charity of your choice. On-line condolences and memories may be sent via Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home in Guelph (GilbertMacIntyreAndSon.com).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020