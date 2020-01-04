|
SHIRLEY GAY KINGSMILL Passed away peacefully at her home in Briton House, Toronto on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in her 96th year. Beloved sister of the late Peggy and the late Anne. Daughter of the late Jack Kingsmill. She was loved and will be missed by her many friends. Shirley was a longtime and active member of Timothy Eaton Memorial Church for over 50 years where she participated in the Senior Choir and the Flora McCrea Group. She was a life member of the Badminton and Racquet Club. A service will be held at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Avenue West, on Friday, January 17th at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow. Private interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to L'Arche Daybreak (11339 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1L1) or Timothy Eaton Memorial Church (M4V 1R5). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020