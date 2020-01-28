|
|
SHIRLEY HELEN OLLERS September 23, 1927 - January 25, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of our beloved mother and farmor. A proud graduate of Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing. Predeceased by her husband Dr. Jan Ollers. Sister of Warren Armstrong. Survived by her children Janet (Dr. Bruce McNab), Ian (Victoria Lomax) and Glen (Cindy Xin). Remembered with much love by grandchildren Katrin, Jan and Rachel and great- granddaughter Tallulah. Private service will be held. If desired, the family would appreciate donations of remembrance to The Scott Mission or Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire (IODE Canada).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020