You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley OLLERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Helen OLLERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Helen OLLERS Obituary
SHIRLEY HELEN OLLERS September 23, 1927 - January 25, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of our beloved mother and farmor. A proud graduate of Wellesley Hospital School of Nursing. Predeceased by her husband Dr. Jan Ollers. Sister of Warren Armstrong. Survived by her children Janet (Dr. Bruce McNab), Ian (Victoria Lomax) and Glen (Cindy Xin). Remembered with much love by grandchildren Katrin, Jan and Rachel and great- granddaughter Tallulah. Private service will be held. If desired, the family would appreciate donations of remembrance to The Scott Mission or Imperial Order Daughters of the Empire (IODE Canada).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -