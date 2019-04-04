SHIRLEY ISOBEL CUNNINGHAM December 10, 1926 - March 31, 2019 Peacefully at the age of 92, at Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus on March 31, 2019. Following a teaching career in Home Economics at Eastwood Collegiate in Kitchener, Shirley retired to be near family in Elora. Daughter of the late Archibald Cunningham (1966) and Ruby Rose (nee Stephens) Cunningham (1989) of Toronto and Elora, sister of the late Jeanne (nee Cunningham) Wallace (1986) and Dr. Cecil Wallace (1998) of Elora. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, the late Elizabeth Wallace (2010), Margrie Wallace, William Wallace (Valerie) and Robert Wallace (Gail); by her by great-nieces and nephews Maris (Pete), Eliot (Evan), Eve, Drew, Reid (Ashley) and Margot; and her great-great-nieces Emmy, Noelle and Annika. A funeral to celebrate Shirley's life will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In respecting her wishes, it will be held at at St. John's the Evangelist Anglican Church, at the corner of Smith and Henderson Streets in Elora. Private interment in the Elora Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations to the Groves Memorial Community Hospital Building Fund (www.grovesfoundation.com), would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.grahamgiddyfh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019