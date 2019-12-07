You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Victoria Conservatory of Music
Shirley Jane CHARMAN


1925 - 2019
SHIRLEY JANE CHARMAN September 1, 1925 - November 30, 2019 Daughter of Hubert and Gladys Wallace, Shirley is survived by her husband Eric, with whom she spent 58 glorious years. Shirley is also survived by her daughter, Shelley; son, Shane; daughter, Lani; and son, Wallace. Shirley loved her 8 grandchildren and her 3 great-grandchildren. During her younger days, Shirley enjoyed her many athletic activities which included water skiing on one ski, contest-winning swimming, and golfing. Shirley's kind and gracious personality and fabulous smile endeared her to all she met. During their many happy years of marriage, Shirley and Eric jointly hosted countless receptions and parties, for a variety of community causes and charities with special emphasis on young students in the musical arts. During the two years of Eric's Presidency of the Canadian Real Estate Association, Shirley and Eric travelled and visited every nook and corner of Canada. For thirty four years Shirley was Eric's First Mate on the motor yacht Shellani, crossing Queen Charlotte Sound and pursuing their piscatorial pursuits annually in Hakai Pass. Shirley is also survived by her kind and caring Caregiver, Samita, and two adorable Westies, Tessa and Haly. Please, no flowers or letters but Shirley would appreciate donations to the Eric and Shirley Charman Bursary Fund for young students at the Victoria Conservatory of Music. There will be a celebration of Shirley's life at the Victoria Conservatory of Music on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. We suggest early arrival as parking in that area is scarce and difficult. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgarden.com McCall Gardens of Victoria, BC (1-800-870-4210)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019
