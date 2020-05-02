|
SHIRLEY LOCKE MOORES Passed peacefully away (in her home) at Cocoa Beach, Florida, on April 22, 2020, in her 80th year. Shirley was born and raised in Springdale, Newfoundland. After high school she taught in her local school before entering nursing school at the Grace Hospital in St. John's, completing her RN degree in 1961. That same year she married Rev. Dr. David Winsor and they served together in many charges of the United Church of Canada throughout Eastern Canada, the Prairies, Ottawa, and Toronto. In 1970, they moved to Annisquam, Massachusetts, to pursue graduate studies at Boston University, with Shirley completing her Masters of Education (Psychology) in 1974. After the family returned to Canada, Shirley was appointed the editor of the Canadian Journal of Mental Health and kept a busy psychology practice before launching her consultancy firm, Locke-Winsor Consulting. As the principal of this Ottawa-based firm, she worked with healthcare institutions and social service agencies across North America championing patient-centered humanized healthcare at a time when this concept was a radical departure from the status quo. In 1994, Shirley authored the book Coping with Loss: A Guide for Caregivers (Charles C Thomas Pub), drawing on her decades of experience as both a clinician, educator, and patient. That same year she married Carl Moores of Gloucester, Massachusetts, with whom she spent the next 26 years wintering in Cocoa Beach and spending summers in their oceanfront homes in Gloucester. Great lovers of travel and experiencing new places and people, they also adored their families and friends and spent much time visiting them in Newfoundland, Gloucester, Ottawa, and Toronto. Shirley touched the lives of a great many people and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Cyril and Rita Locke of Springdale. Shirley leaves to mourn her husband Carl, sons Stephen (Kathy), Sheldon (Camas), and Shawn (Jennifer), stepsons Ian (Roseanne), Keith (Mary Ellen); grandchildren Hannah, Emily, Ian, Maggie, and Violet; step-grandchildren Justin (Ashley), Brandi (Eric), Kristin, Ryan and Todd; and Jennifer's children Sharazade and Rostine. She also leaves to mourn sisters Daphne (Ed) and Beverly (Dave), brother Fr. Laurie, and nephews Craig, John, Kent, Chris, and niece Susan. Her family thanks Vitas Hospice for the care provided to her at the end of her life.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020