SHIRLEY LOIS SMITH August 3, 1925 - September 22, 2020 Peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Headwaters HealthCare Centre, Orangeville, Shirley Lois Smith (nee Lawson) in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Earl Kenneth Smith (1991), her beloved WWII soldier and world travelling partner. Shirley was born on the family farm on August 3, 1925 in Wodehouse, Euphrasia Township, Grey County to George and Mary (Abercrombie) Lawson. Predeceased by her brothers, George (1991), Bert (2005) and Murray (2004) (Betty, 2009). Also predeceased by brothers-in-law, Roy Smith, George Smith and sister-in-law, Evelyn Morton. Aunt Shirley is survived by nephews, David Merrill, Gary Morton, Keith Lawson, Steven Smith and nieces, Anne Crowder, Barbara Stewart, Debbie Smith (2013), Donna Hunking, Jean Keeling and Sharon Smith-Chow (2012). Fondly loved and remembered by great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Dr. Candusso and to the staff at Headwaters Health Care E Wing and Chartwell Montgomery Village retirement residence for their compassionate care and support. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service at Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto, will be held to honour Shirley's wishes. Donations in Shirley's memory are appreciated and can be made to The Canadian Cancer Society
, O.S.P.C.A or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.imfunerals.com
