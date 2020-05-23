|
|
SHIRLEY MAY WILLIAMS December 29, 1925 - May 18, 2020 Shirley May Williams passed away at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital on Monday, May 18, 2020 in her 95th year. Born at Toronto and former resident of Scarborough, Ontario for 34 years prior to November 1989. Resident of Hickory Hills and Harvest Retirement Community, Tillsonburg for 31 years. Beloved wife of the late Austin Robert Williams (2014) for 65 years, 8 months. Daughter of the late Thomas Cardy (1956) and Elizabeth (nee Lewis) (1981). Sister of the Late Tommy (1925); the late Mildred Kitchen (1975), and the late Lorraine Radford (2015). Sister-in-law of the late George W. Radford, the late Douglas J Kitchen, the late Mervyn and Mavis Williams; the late Lloyd and Iola Williams; the late Audrey and James Archer; and aunt to six nieces and nephews. The Memorial Service for Shirley will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Tillsonburg at a later date with private inurnment at the Tillsonburg Cemetery. Memorial donations to St. John's Anglican Church or the charity of your choice may be made by contacting Ostrander's Funeral Home, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-5221 who have been entrusted with Shirley's arrangements. Friends and relatives are invited to show their support by sending special heartfelt tributes, and hugs from home in memory of Shirley to www.ostrandersfuneralhome .com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020