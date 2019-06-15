SHIRLEY MENZEL Shirley (nee Smith), dearly loved wife of the late David Menzel, died at the Bradgate Arms in Toronto on June 12, 2019 at the age of 92 years. She leaves behind; her brother, Cyril Smith (June) of Ottawa; niece, Kathy Smith (Brad Crewson) of Duncan, BC; and David's daughters, Anne Larson (Erling) and Sara Menzel and their children, Alison Schubert (Ted), Clare and Connor Brackley; and great- grandchildren, Max and Magnus Schubert. Shirley had a passion for life and brought a sense of fun to everything that she did. She was a dedicated volunteer with both Sunshine Centres and Christ Church Deer Park and was always ready to extend a hand to those in need. The family would like to thank all the people who supported and cared for Shirley over the last while: especially Anne Larkin, John Deliakis and the staff at the Bradgate Arms and Retire-At- Home Services. We are grateful for your kindness. Funeral services will be at Christ Church, Deer Park, 1510 Yonge Street on Monday, June 24th at 2 p.m. Flowers gracefully declined. If you wish, a donation to Sunshine Centre for Seniors or the Scott Mission would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019