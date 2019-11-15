You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SHIRLEY PATRICIA CHESSON MAHR 'Pat' Pat passed away peacefully, on November 8, 2019, in her 91st year, in Etobicoke, Ontario, surrounded by her family in her home. Pat was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Mary Chesson, and daughter, Carol (Mahr) Annibale. She leaves behind her husband and soulmate Ernest of 58 years, her children, David and Sandy, and her beautiful legacy of grandchildren, Michael, Allie, Robert, Lexie, Jeremy, Lauren, Carolyn and Hannah. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario on November 26th from 4:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. , with words of Remembrance at 5 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019
