Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON
Shirley POLLOCK

Shirley POLLOCK Obituary
SHIRLEY POLLOCK It is with deep regret but undying love that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Shirley Pollock, peacefully and without discomfort, on December 16, 2019, (19 Kislev 5780). Shirley was a simple woman whose passion in life was to do one thing exceedingly well - be a mother. In that, she was a great success. She was the most wonderful, supportive mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Miles and Jennifer Pollock, Barry and Sharon Pollock, and Joanne and Michael Vogler. She loved us equally and unequivocally. She was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren and their partners, Adam Vogler and Emily Wolfe, Jay Vogler and Jessica Brown, Kara Vogler, Joel and Dafna Pollock, Corey Pollock and Karina Maynard, Evan and Lindsay Pollock, and Shane Pollock and Nikol Stoimenova. And of course, the newest apple of her eye, her beautiful great-granddaughter Talia Pollock. Mom, you'll be in our hearts forever. The funeral will take place at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva 55 Parr Place, Thornhill. Donations may be made to Jewish Family & Child 416-638-7800 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
