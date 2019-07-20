You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SHIRLEY RUBIN Shirley Rubin, passed away on July 13, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital Palliative Care Unit surrounded by her family. Shirley was married to Harry (z'l) for 62 years. She was mother to Laurence (Cathy), Karen (z'l) (Howard), Linda and Mark (Anne). Grandmother to Eric (Anya), Gregory, Max, Laura (Jacob), Kathryn (Yoav), Elizabeth (Eli), Charles and Caroline, and great-grandmother to Naomi, Harry and Toma. She lived a long and fulfilling life. Always loving, strong, honest and curious. She was the rock of our family and the one we could always count on, no matter what. May her memory be for a blessing. Donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Palliative Care Unit.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019
