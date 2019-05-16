|
SID ROCHWERG On Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of Evelyn. Devoted father and father-in-law of Madison Rochwerg and Jonah Cait, and Tyler Rochwerg. Loving son of Ethel and the late Nathan Rochwerg, and son-in-law of Lola and the late Jakob Sylman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Marty and Marlene Rochwerg, and Arlene and Ian Kochberg. Loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great friend of many. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva 19 Mooregate Court, Richmond Hill. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, 416-489-7111 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2019