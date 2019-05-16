You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
SID ROCHWERG On Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of Evelyn. Devoted father and father-in-law of Madison Rochwerg and Jonah Cait, and Tyler Rochwerg. Loving son of Ethel and the late Nathan Rochwerg, and son-in-law of Lola and the late Jakob Sylman. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Marty and Marlene Rochwerg, and Arlene and Ian Kochberg. Loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great friend of many. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva 19 Mooregate Court, Richmond Hill. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, 416-489-7111 or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2019
