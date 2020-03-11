|
SIDIA COWEN Peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home with loving family by her side. Beloved wife of Joe Cowen. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Mindy and Ira Kleinberg, Brenda and Jay Wintraub, and Jeffrey Cowen. Devoted grandmother of Erin and Mickey, Adam and Jackie, Joshua, and Lauren, and great-grandmother of Parker, and Ford. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. For shiva info please visit www.benjamins.ca Memorial donations may be made to the North York General Hospital Foundation, 416-756-6944 or to Beit Halochem Canada, 905-695-0611.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020