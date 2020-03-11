You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
SIDIA COWEN Peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home with loving family by her side. Beloved wife of Joe Cowen. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Mindy and Ira Kleinberg, Brenda and Jay Wintraub, and Jeffrey Cowen. Devoted grandmother of Erin and Mickey, Adam and Jackie, Joshua, and Lauren, and great-grandmother of Parker, and Ford. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. For shiva info please visit www.benjamins.ca Memorial donations may be made to the North York General Hospital Foundation, 416-756-6944 or to Beit Halochem Canada, 905-695-0611.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
